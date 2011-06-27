Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
The Great Z
Bought my Z-28 with 80,000 miles on it and it still runs strong at 131,059 miles. Hands down one of the most realiable cars out there if you can take care of it. The most bang for your buck sports car out there. Beatiful styling, amazing torque, and good handling. Camaro will always have a spotlight in a world where performance it now a demand.
Fun Car to Drive
I have an RS 6 cylinder model Camaro. The car is very fun to drive and has plenty of power for a V6. I would recomend this car to many people, except for people who might have a tough time gettin into and out of a regular car. Camaro's, and it's sister car the Firebird, are not real easy to get into or out of. I would say that is its only real draw back. The only other real draw back would be the fuel economy from the V6 model. My Camaro gets around 18 mpg in a combination of street and highway driving. That is any where from 5 to 10 mpg less than I thought I would get. Other than those two liitle items, I really love my convertible camaro.
MAD CAR OF THE YEAR
This car is cheap and super strong and has guts.
3 camaros no complaints
A 97 SS is my third Camaro. I used to be a mustang man, but know I am a bow tie guy till the day I die. I have logged 130,000miles on Camaros and have only had to replace an electric window switch. The reason I am on my third is horse power. I started with a V-6. then traded to an LT1 and finally to an LT1 SS. I like to work on cars, even computer controled fuel injected models. The Camaros have been a dissapointment as they have loads of power and have been totally reliable. I have never had the need to crack open a motor or mess with a chasis. I'll have to keep my current Camaro forever because I certainly can't afford a Vette.
Great Car
My first car, 1997 Camaro Z28 V8 convertible, could not have asked for a better first car! It's been very reliable, head-turner, steering is smooth, handles great in rain and ice, only problems I ever had were with the windows but a simple motor problem, was easy to fix. The alternator needed to be replaced at 135,000 miles, but that was simple as well. And the black ragtop started to fade from the sun but treating it with oils brought back the black. Very fun to drive, was quick to get out of the way of bad drivers, roughly 18-22 city, 29 highway. Manufacturers sound system was excellent.
