Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

The Great Z Leomar Cruz , 04/23/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my Z-28 with 80,000 miles on it and it still runs strong at 131,059 miles. Hands down one of the most realiable cars out there if you can take care of it. The most bang for your buck sports car out there. Beatiful styling, amazing torque, and good handling. Camaro will always have a spotlight in a world where performance it now a demand. Report Abuse

Fun Car to Drive Zipponator , 12/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have an RS 6 cylinder model Camaro. The car is very fun to drive and has plenty of power for a V6. I would recomend this car to many people, except for people who might have a tough time gettin into and out of a regular car. Camaro's, and it's sister car the Firebird, are not real easy to get into or out of. I would say that is its only real draw back. The only other real draw back would be the fuel economy from the V6 model. My Camaro gets around 18 mpg in a combination of street and highway driving. That is any where from 5 to 10 mpg less than I thought I would get. Other than those two liitle items, I really love my convertible camaro. Report Abuse

MAD CAR OF THE YEAR fredyjnrt , 09/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is cheap and super strong and has guts. Report Abuse

3 camaros no complaints yoyo , 03/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A 97 SS is my third Camaro. I used to be a mustang man, but know I am a bow tie guy till the day I die. I have logged 130,000miles on Camaros and have only had to replace an electric window switch. The reason I am on my third is horse power. I started with a V-6. then traded to an LT1 and finally to an LT1 SS. I like to work on cars, even computer controled fuel injected models. The Camaros have been a dissapointment as they have loads of power and have been totally reliable. I have never had the need to crack open a motor or mess with a chasis. I'll have to keep my current Camaro forever because I certainly can't afford a Vette. Report Abuse