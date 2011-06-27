  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Measurements
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Length193.2 in.
Width74.1 in.
Curb weight3306 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Purple Metallic
  • Sebring Silver
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
