Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews
Z-28 will kill any Mustang
Bought it 7 months ago, love it to death, fast, looks good, handles great. I hat all these kids who get these Mustangs for a dime a dozen and think they are so cool and fast. Well, i raced at least 10 of them so far since i have had my car and blew everyone of them out. It's funny you pull up to a light and they start reving that sick Ford 4.6L V8. I don't even rev my engine...i just look at them, laugh, and step on the gas leaving them in the dust.
150 MPH for $5K
Bought used with 140,000 miles for $5K. Have replaced fuel pump, purge solenoid, and both catalytic converters and complete fluid change and maintenance. Car runs great and is fun to drive. Strong mechanical knowledge is recommended for ownership of this car or you will spend $$$ on labor for maintenance. If you spend a couple hours a month on it for maintenance it will give you years of trouble free service. If you neglect it it will neglect you. Replacement parts and maintenance parts are inexpensive and available everywhere. I had a "84 Z28 that had 360,00 miles on it when I sold it and it ran great.
Can't say goodbye yet!
Bought this beautiful dark green/beige interior Camaro new in 1996. Yes, that was 12 years ago! Only 116,000 miles on it and engine/transmission still going strong with never a breakdown. Since it was garaged at home, the paint looks brand new. Original plug wires were recalled about 2002 in the same week it acted up. No mechanical repairs-only tow different leaks and normal wear and tear parts. Only thing I am unhappy with is an oil leak that started by the 3rd year and was never fixed. (Got tired of going to the dealership-not where I bought this car). Even though I am now car shopping--I still have no plans to sell it. Plan to have it worked on /updated etc and just be my "play car".
old reliable
I bought the car new and still drive it everyday. The car has had no major mechanical repairs to it in all these years. I had to change an alternator once, and fixed the electric windows twice. That is it! It now has 158,000 miles on it. I will never sell my baby and will drive it for many years to come. If you are going to buy one, get one from an adult owner like myself who maintained the car. Kids just beat on them.
My baby
I love my camaro ! 220,000 mile and its in hirrble conditions. Tell you the truth? dont buy this car if you want to spen money. Parts are expencive and gas sucks. Why do i still own it? because i love my camaro and i will own it and put more money then its worth because to me its worth so much more then any thing else.
