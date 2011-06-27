Used 1995 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

255,000 miles and still going Bren , 11/21/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Would you believe I have 255,000 miles on my Camaro with no major mechanical problems so far? Always thought that would be a volvo or saab, not a chevy. I've been very pleased with my car's longevity; just goes to show you what consistent oil changes do for you and good workmanship. Report Abuse

1995 camaro 3.4 5 speed 242k miles Randy , 07/29/2015 Z28 2dr Convertible 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This a great car the only thing that broke while I own the vehicle was the headlight switch it has 242k miles on it only leaks about half quart every 4k miles. The only other thing that gave me a problem were the spark plugs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Inexpensive pony car eric andersen , 12/25/2015 2dr Convertible 1 of 5 people found this review helpful Great looking and fast ! Interior is great looking as well but horrific for comfort or view.I am 6'3 when I put seat all the way back and all the way down I was still looking through the sun screen at top of windshield.Interior is cramped and the back seat is only for five year olds.I wanted to buy one but after driving this car five times it was just too cramped to drive . If you are 5'10 or under the car may work out for you but this car is not for taller people.When convertible top is up view is awful.It is priced right and offers performance but not good as a daily driver.This is a poor mans Corvette.Car is awful in snow and rain,rear wheels spin on a tear drop. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

best car ever bigdan2k , 04/21/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful this is my second f-body i have no problems with it. the power, the sound, the wind in my hair is fantastic. i can't believe gm stopped building them. its a great car to cruise arround in, run at the track, and pick up chicks. i'll never sell it.