  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Camaro
Overview
See Camaro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room43.5 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
See Camaro Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles