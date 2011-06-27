Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.5/403.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight3247 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
