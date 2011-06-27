  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room27.8 in.
Rear shoulder room48.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3377 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
