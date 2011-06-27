Used 1992 Chevrolet Camaro RS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room42.8 in.
Rear leg room27.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3105 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Malachite Metallic
