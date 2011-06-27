Used 1992 Chevrolet Camaro RS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room27.8 in.
Rear shoulder room48.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3220 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Torch Red
