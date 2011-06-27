Used 1992 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

1992 CAMARO R/S CONV. LEO NAVA , 03/11/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful GREAT RUNNING CAR Report Abuse

Awesome Mike Anderson , 05/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a sweet car with a strong engine. Count on power when you need it. I would take a Camaro over anything. Report Abuse

Jeff the Car Man's 92 Camaro Car Man , 11/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned this 92 RS CONV sinse it was 6 months old with only 5,000 miles on it. Aside from hoses, brakes, tires, etc, in ten years I have replaced the starter, alternator, and the hvac dash controler. Probably spent about $500 on repairs other that required maintenance. And the call hondas economy cars. Report Abuse

Teal Convertible RS LOVER , 10/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Have owened four 3rd gen camros but the one I have now is the best. Its only a show car and has won at many car shows pluse this year I have taken it to 2 Super Chevy shows and has won runnner up both times.Great littler car Report Abuse