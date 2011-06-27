  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Camaro
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
1992 CAMARO R/S CONV.

LEO NAVA, 03/11/2002
GREAT RUNNING CAR

Awesome

Mike Anderson, 05/05/2002
This is a sweet car with a strong engine. Count on power when you need it. I would take a Camaro over anything.

Jeff the Car Man's 92 Camaro

Car Man, 11/01/2002
I have owned this 92 RS CONV sinse it was 6 months old with only 5,000 miles on it. Aside from hoses, brakes, tires, etc, in ten years I have replaced the starter, alternator, and the hvac dash controler. Probably spent about $500 on repairs other that required maintenance. And the call hondas economy cars.

Teal Convertible

RS LOVER, 10/10/2003
Have owened four 3rd gen camros but the one I have now is the best. Its only a show car and has won at many car shows pluse this year I have taken it to 2 Super Chevy shows and has won runnner up both times.Great littler car

FUN DROP TOP

t. w. c., 05/31/2004
BACK IN THE DAY WHEN AMERICAN ALL OUT FUN SPORTS CARS WERE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN CHEVY CAMARO CONVERTIBLE LEADS THE WAY WITH CONCEPT CAR LOOKS AND DECENT PERFORMANCE, THUMBS UP CHEVROLET!!

