Used 1992 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
1992 CAMARO R/S CONV.
GREAT RUNNING CAR
Awesome
This is a sweet car with a strong engine. Count on power when you need it. I would take a Camaro over anything.
Jeff the Car Man's 92 Camaro
I have owned this 92 RS CONV sinse it was 6 months old with only 5,000 miles on it. Aside from hoses, brakes, tires, etc, in ten years I have replaced the starter, alternator, and the hvac dash controler. Probably spent about $500 on repairs other that required maintenance. And the call hondas economy cars.
Teal Convertible
Have owened four 3rd gen camros but the one I have now is the best. Its only a show car and has won at many car shows pluse this year I have taken it to 2 Super Chevy shows and has won runnner up both times.Great littler car
FUN DROP TOP
BACK IN THE DAY WHEN AMERICAN ALL OUT FUN SPORTS CARS WERE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN CHEVY CAMARO CONVERTIBLE LEADS THE WAY WITH CONCEPT CAR LOOKS AND DECENT PERFORMANCE, THUMBS UP CHEVROLET!!
