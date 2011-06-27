Used 1991 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

It depends on what you're looking for vikingjedi , 12/23/2006 3 of 5 people found this review helpful The 90's style Camaros look great, especially the convertibles. With a V8 engine rumbling it makes you feel like a king. No doubt about it, they are fun cars to drive. Looks can be deceiving though. The RS Camaros are not true sports cars. At 170 HP they are fairly slow. They aren't practical either. Poor gas mileage (around 20 mpg) and horrible handling in rain/snow make them very dangerous to drive for even the most experienced driver. Repair costs are through the roof for the older models, which is pretty frequent. A new convertible top will cost close to $1000 to get replaced which is usually necessary about every 5 years Report Abuse

1991 Z28 CONVERTABLE AWALTDAVIS , 09/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful FUN CAR, EYE CATCHER, NEVER WILL SELL THIS CAR. ALL OPTIONS, REPLACED FRONT SUSPENTION- AS IT NEARED 100k BLACK AND SEXY.

I LOVE this car!!! Andrew Shaw , 10/31/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 91 Covertible camaro with the 305 V-8, and I have to say, this is the most fun car to drive that I have ever owned. The motor is strong, the car handles like a vette, and the convertible is a MUST have! I will own this car the rest of my life, no doubt about it. My advise is, buy one of these cars, because before you know it, they will be HISTORY!

Awesome car. sully91rs , 09/24/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have a 91 RS with the 5.0 v8 (170hp, 255lb/ft) with an aftermarket exhaust, and it is extremely fun to drive. Camaros are popular cars, but there aren't a lot of good looking third gens on the road, adding to the fun of owning one.