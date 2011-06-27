  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro RS Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Camaro
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/356.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.2 cu.ft.
Height50.3 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
