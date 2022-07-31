Skip to main content
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Bolt EV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.131/109 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe120 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.259 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.28
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.7.5 hr.
Battery capacity65 kWh
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower200 hp @ 0 rpm
Torque266 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeFront wheel drive
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length163.2 in.
Overall width with mirrors80.3 in.
Overall width without mirrors69.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Wheelbase102.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity57.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Curb weight3,624 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Flare Metallic
  • Radiant Red Tintcoat
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Gray Ghost Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear hip room50.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Dual Level Charge Cord +$295
Packages
Infotainment Package +$595
Interior Options
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Package +$315
Interior Protection Package +$250
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats +$175
Reflective Front Window Shade +$110
Credit - Not Equipped w/Heated Steering Wheel -$25
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$125
Cargo Net +$75
Credit - Not Equipped w/Rear Park Assist -$50
Aluminum Sill Plates +$145
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$180
Adaptive Cruise Control +$375
Exterior Options
Illuminated Charge Port +$465
Front Mounting License Plate Bracket +$0
Tire Inflator +$95
Wheel Locks +$95
Inventory

