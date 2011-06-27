  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2LT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Bolt EV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe131 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe120 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)7.5 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe106 mi.
EPA kWh/100 mi28
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range259 mi.
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower200 hp @ 0 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Infotainment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Reflective Front Window Shadeyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Packageyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Aluminum Sill Platesyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front Mounting License Plate Bracketyes
Tire Inflatoryes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity57.0 cu.ft.
Length163.2 in.
Curb weight3624 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height63.4 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Ghost Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Silver Flare Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
