2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Bolt EV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG118
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,700
EPA City MPGe127 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe118 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)127/108 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)10.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe108 mi.
Combined MPG118
EPA kWh/100 mi29
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range259 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Torque266 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower200 hp @ 0 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,700
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Infotainment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Reflective Front Window Shadeyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Packageyes
Fleet KeyPass (Fleet)yes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Aluminum Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Tire Inflatoryes
Front Mounting License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Maximum cargo capacity56.6 cu.ft.
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight3563 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Height62.8 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Exterior Colors
  • Oasis Blue
  • Cayenne Orange Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Galvanized Gray, leather
  • Dark Galvanized/Sky Cool Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,700
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

