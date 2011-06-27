  1. Home
2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Bolt EV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,500
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG118
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe127 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe118 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)127/108 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)10.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe108 mi.
Combined MPG118
EPA kWh/100 mi29
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range259 mi.
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower200 hp @ 0 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Comfort and Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Reflective Front Window Shadeyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Packageyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Double Floor Rear Cargo Storageyes
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Aluminum Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Tire Inflatoryes
Front Mounting License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity56.6 cu.ft.
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight3563 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Height62.8 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oasis Blue
  • Cayenne Orange Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Galvanized/Sky Cool Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
