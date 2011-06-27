  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Bolt EV
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Bolt EV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,620
See Bolt EV Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG119
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,620
EPA City MPGe128 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe119 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)128/110 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)9.3 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe110 mi.
Combined MPG119
EPA kWh/100 mi28
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range238 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Torque266 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower200 hp @ 0 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,620
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Comfort and Convenience Packageyes
Driver Confidence Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,620
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,620
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Reflective Front Window Shadeyes
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Double Floor Rear Cargo Storageyes
Cargo Netyes
Aluminum Sill Platesyes
All Weather Cargo Matyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,620
external temperature displayyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Tire Inflatoryes
Front License Plate Mounting Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight3580 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Height62.8 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Exterior Colors
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Orange Burst Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Galvanized/Sky Cool Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,620
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Bolt EV Inventory

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles