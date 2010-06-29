Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Bolt: Monthly Update for September 2018

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

Where Did We Drive It?

There's an old saying that "you never get a second chance to make a first impression." In September, our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt got a chance to win over our esteemed copy chief Kathleen Clonts. You'll have to read her in-depth impressions below. We found them to be quite insightful.

The Bolt continues in its lifelong struggle with Southern California commutes. An editor got blinded during her drive, not by science, but by the glare from the dashtop vents. We were able to rediscover the cool, wide-angle rearview mirror camera feature and continue to appreciate the large, easy-to-understand infotainment screen during our local travels.

But remember last month when we said the Bolt was issue-free? Apparently, we jinxed ourselves because the steering wheel controls went on the fritz. Thankfully, cruise control still worked. Can you imagine doing without the volume and radio controls during a two-hour commute? Oh, the humanity!

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The Bolt's usage increased in September, as we added 859 miles to the odometer. Our Bolt's efficiency even improved a bit, using 26.3 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles in September, compared to 27 kWh/100 in August. Admittedly, some of that efficiency is attributable to how relatively infrequently we drove the Bolt, but the car remains impressive overall. After 20,000 miles, it's beating its EPA efficiency estimate.

Average lifetime consumption: 26.3 kWh/100 miles (128.2 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA consumption rating: 28 kWh/100 miles combined

Best fill consumption: 18.3 kWh/100 miles (184.3 mpge)

Best range: 334.3 miles

Current odometer: 20,169 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"The steering wheel controls just stopped working. Cruise control functions are still operational, but nothing else responds. That includes the radio channel and volume controls, the odometer reset and all IP [instrument panel] interaction." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations

"We've owned the Bolt two years now. Just this morning I got to use a feature that, up until now, I had not. I flipped the lever on the rearview mirror to tilt it and dim the headlights of a motorist behind me. Instead, the action activated a wide-angle rearview camera. It gives a different perspective than the camera shows when shifting into reverse." — Mike Schmidt

Interior

"The Bolt's been in our fleet for 18 months [since February 2017], but I recently drove it for the first time. I have to admit my first impression upon opening the driver's door was 'rental car.' It's looking pretty tired for a vehicle with less than 20,000 miles. The fabric on the driver's seat is well-worn with some evident stretching. The mats were dirty and spotted. Maybe we've been extra hard on this car, but we spent just north of $42,000 on the Bolt. And you'd expect a car that costs that much to hold up a little better. I can't help to compare it to our 2018 Nissan Leaf, which admittedly has way fewer miles on the odometer (less than 5,000) but retails for $38,510 before tax incentives. It has sturdy and comfortable leather seats that look well-crafted, and it makes me feel like I'm getting into a $40,000 car." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

"I've harped about the glare on our 2017 Bolt more than once, and for good reason. The dashboard is a weird mix of white and light gray, and the windshield's rake angle almost perfectly reflects an image of the light-colored dash top back in the driver's face. At one point I discovered that opening my black laptop bag and laying it open across the top of the dash had a greater effect than me putting on a pair of sunglasses.

"But the new 2019 Bolt that I recently drove has a less troublesome interior color scheme, which is admittedly one we could have chosen in 2017 had we known of the glare issue. The new Bolt's dashtop was black and that made a huge difference, but still had some glare because the accents are still nearly bone-white. The styling distributes more of that to the passenger side, but I still could have done without the small triangle of white plastic there was on my side. And last time I checked, passengers don't like glare either." — Dan Edmunds, vehicle testing director

Performance

"I've been driving our 2018 Leaf quite a bit, so comparisons seem inevitable. The Bolt's acceleration doesn't feel as immediate and strong as the Leaf's. And the glare from the Bolt's dashtop vents in the Southern California sun was intense and annoying. I didn't resort to Dan Edmunds' tactic of putting a black computer bag up on the dash to block the reflection, but I was almost there." — Kathleen Clonts

Miscellaneous

"The Bolt remains one of my go-to cars for daily commutes. It's quiet, it accelerates quickly, and you feel a small sense of pride in not contributing to the CO2 emissions for the day. I'm also a fan of the large screen, which makes the navigation much easier to read." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

"I parked our 2017 Bolt at the airport and flew to Vermont to attend the introduction of both the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt and Volt. The Volt was the focus of the event because it received more changes, but the Bolt did get a couple of minor interior tweaks and three new exterior colors: Shock (think 'highlighter-marker yellow'), Slate Gray Metallic ('shiny primer gray') and Green Mist Metallic." — Dan Edmunds

"I love the new color on the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt that Dan Edmunds took a photo of. It looks a lot like highlighter yellow, and I'm a big fan of bright, obnoxious colors." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

MPG

"The Bolt press drive was a choose-your-own-adventure format, so I plotted a big looping course that briefly crossed into New York and New Hampshire. Most of it was hilly two-lane country roads, with about 45 miles of freeway on the return leg. I was a bit too early for fall colors, but I did manage to spot a couple of covered bridges and even drove over a floating one.

"Like our 2017 example, the 2019 Bolt is rated at 238 miles of range. Experience with our car gave me little doubt I could pull off what others thought was an ambitious 216-mile loop, and I indeed returned to my starting point with 60 miles remaining. Add the two together and you get 276 miles of projected range. I'll take that." — Dan Edmunds