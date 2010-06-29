Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Bolt: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

January through March at a Glance:



We drove 2,538 miles over three months

We cleared up clutter and drove to the e-waste station

The lighter-colored interior is a bad move

The Bolt needs meatier tires

Where Did We Drive It?

Over three months, January to March, we drove our long-term Bolt an average of 846 miles each month, and we did it in the usual fashion: commuting and running nearby errands.

We know the Bolt can exceed 200 miles on a single charge, but we think most people use the Bolt to commute and run errands.

Some people choose to delay charging until they're down to about 50 miles, but most owners will plug in every day to keep it topped-up and ready to run around town.

Did you know that a 42-inch flat-screen TV can fit in the back? We were skeptical at first but were happy to learn that the Bolt can handle a large-item trip to the e-waste station.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

It's really hard to dramatically affect the Bolt's reported fuel economy numbers given the way we use it. Consider this par for the course.

Average lifetime mpg: 26.1 kWh/100 miles (129.3 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA mpg rating: 28 kWh/100 miles combined

Best fill mpg: 18.3 kWh/100 miles (184.3 mpge)

Best range: 334.3 miles

Current odometer: 24,640 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"The light interior on our Bolt is not holding up well. The floor mat has picked up a number of small stains, and there seems to be ink spilled on the passenger's seat. This issue isn't a knock on the Bolt. The same could happen on any light-colored interior. Either way, we're due for an interior detail." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

"The Bolt is the perfect errand-running car. It's quiet and comfortable, and the best part is that there are no worries about using gas to make short trips. There was plenty of room for my personal items and supplies for my cat." — Ron Montoya

Performance

"My rainy commute this morning revealed just how feeble the Bolt's tires are. Even moderate acceleration had the front tires desperately scrabbling for traction. One tire would slip, traction control would intervene (limiting drive torque and/or squeezing the brake caliper for that wheel), then the opposite tire would do the same. Lather, rinse, repeat.

"No hooning — this was just trying to leave a stoplight. It's not a subtle intervention either. The traction control intervention is abrupt, overzealous and slow to act. I have a hundo that says that putting a decent conventional summer tire on the Bolt would knock a half-second or more from its 0-30 mph time. It would probably do wonders for the braking distance, too.

"The range? Yes, that would probably drop significantly. Now you know why the Bolt has terrible traction in damp conditions." — Jason Kavanagh, senior road test engineer

Utility

"I begin every new year by clearing out the clutter. And this year that included finally getting rid of a broken flat-screen TV and a bag of old batteries, electronic cords and lightbulbs that have been taking up a corner of my living room for far too long. I had worried that my 42-inch television wouldn't fit in the Bolt's cargo area, but turns out it was no problem sliding it in there longways through the back.

"And to secure the one bag of junk in the rear-seat area, I positioned the front passenger seat up against the bag to hold it in place so it wouldn't spill its contents. Needless to say, I felt extra green having run this errand to the e-waste disposal center in our EV." — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor

"The Bolt has this handy little slot in the center console, but my husband had to remove his iPhone case (his is a plus-size phone) to get his phone to fit into it. I actually used the nook to hold my keys, but it's deep and I have to dig down to retrieve them when I want them." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief