2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Bolt EUV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.125/104 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe115 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.247 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.29
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.7.5 hr.
Battery capacity65 kWh
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower200 hp @ 0 rpm
Torque266 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length169.5 in.
Overall width with mirrors80.6 in.
Overall width without mirrors69.7 in.
Height63.6 in.
Wheelbase105.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity56.9 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Curb weight3,680 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Flare Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Gray Ghost Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black/Nightshift Blue, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear hip room50.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Packages
Convenience Package +$1,695
Redline Edition +$495
Cargo Convenience Package +$195
Comfort Package +$895
Safety & Security Options
Driver Confidence Package +$495
Interior Options
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats +$175
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$180
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Package +$315
Cargo Net +$75
Reflective Front Window Shade +$110
Interior Protection Package +$250
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$125
Credit - Not Equipped w/Heated Steering Wheel -$25
Credit - Not Equipped w/Rear Park Assist -$50
Aluminum Sill Plates +$145
Exterior Options
Tire Inflator +$95
Wheel Locks +$95
Front Mounting License Plate Bracket +$0
Carbon Flash Wheel Inserts +$525
Illuminated Charge Port +$465
