  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Bolt EUV
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Bolt EUV
More about the 2022 Bolt EUV
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe125 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe115 mi.
EPA Electricity Range247 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe104 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)7.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi29
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower200 hp @ 0 rpm
Torque266 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Convenience Package +$1,695
Cargo Convenience Package +$195
Comfort Package +$895
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Reflective Front Window Shade +$110
Aluminum Sill Plates +$145
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Package +$315
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats +$175
Interior Protection Package +$250
Cargo Net +$75
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$125
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$180
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Tire Inflator +$95
Front Mounting License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3680 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height63.6 in.
Length169.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Silver Flare Metallic
  • Gray Ghost Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Nightshift Blue, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars