  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. 2021 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Blazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevrolet Blazer
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.8/562.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,300
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,300
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Midnight/Sport Editionyes
Sound & Technology Packageyes
Interior Luxury Packageyes
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Redline Editionyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,300
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,300
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Embroidered Front Row Headrests w/Blazer Scriptyes
Storage Optimization Packageyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Cargo Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Panoramic Sunroofyes
20" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
20" Bright Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Bright Wheel Locksyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Black Grille Bar Packageyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Exterior Decal Packageyes
Custom Molded Front/Rear Splash Guardsyes
Body-Color Grille Baryes
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kityes
Gloss Black Emblem Kityes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Length191.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight3920 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.0 in.
EPA interior volume138.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Cayenne Orange Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Galvanized/Light Galvanized, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2021 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars