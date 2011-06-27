  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6600 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,600
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Interior Luxury Packageyes
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Driver Confidence II Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,600
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Storage Optimization Packageyes
Embroidered Front Row Headrests w/Blazer Scriptyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Cargo Essentials Packageyes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Cargo Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Cargo Flex Divideryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,600
21" Pearl Nickel Aluminum Wheelsyes
Panoramic Sunroofyes
20" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Bright Wheel Locksyes
Black Grille Bar Packageyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Exterior Decal Packageyes
Custom Molded Front/Rear Splash Guardsyes
Body-Color Grille Baryes
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kityes
Gloss Black Emblem Kityes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Length191.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4287 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.0 in.
EPA interior volume138.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Exterior Colors
  • Sunlit Bronze Metallic
  • Oakwood Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black/Maple Sugar, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
