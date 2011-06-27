  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.4/523.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 6300 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,800
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,800
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Embroidered Front Row Headrests w/Blazer Scriptyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,800
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Bright Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Length191.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3782 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.0 in.
EPA interior volume138.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,800
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

