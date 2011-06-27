Used 2004 Chevrolet Blazer Xtreme Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,255
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain

$23,255
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG

$23,255
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266/361 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine

$23,255
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety

$23,255
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment

$23,255
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience

$23,255
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Power Feature

$23,255
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation

$23,255
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats

$23,255
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats

$23,255
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|40.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements

$23,255
|Front track
|55 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3712 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4550 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|29.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|838 lbs.
|Length
|177.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|65.2 in.
|Wheel base
|100.5 in.
|Width
|67.8 in.
|Rear track
|54.6 in.
|Colors

$23,255
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels

$23,255
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|16 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/60R16 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension

$23,255
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty

$23,255
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
