Used 2004 Chevrolet Blazer Xtreme Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Blazer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266/361 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track55 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3712 lbs.
Gross weight4550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload838 lbs.
Length177.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
