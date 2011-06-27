  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer TrailBlazer Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Blazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,125
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,125
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,125
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,125
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,125
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5700 lbs.
Curb weight3718 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1282 lbs.
Wheel base107 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Exterior Colors
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray/Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,125
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,125
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
