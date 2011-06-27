  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Blazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,170
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247/304 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5400 lbs.
Curb weight3869 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height64.5 in.
Maximum payload981 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
