Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.5/350.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3671 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1329.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
  • Majestic Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Medium Beige Mystique Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
