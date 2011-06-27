  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LT Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Blazer
Overview
See Blazer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height64.3 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Medium Beige Mystique Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
See Blazer Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles