Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
