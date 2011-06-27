  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Blazer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3518 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Medium Beige Mystique Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Beige
