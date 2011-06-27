  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet Blazer LT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload1158.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Medium Suede Metallic
