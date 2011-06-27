  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Blazer LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room39.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload983.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Purple Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Teal Green Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
