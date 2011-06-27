  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length181.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4052 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.8 cu.ft.
Height63.5 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Tan
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Red Orange
  • Dark Blue
  • Medium Blue
  • Dark Green
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Dove Gray
