  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Blazer
Overview
See Blazer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3588 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Height62.7 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dove Gray
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • White
  • Red Orange
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Green
  • Tan
See Blazer Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles