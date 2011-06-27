Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity99 cu.ft.
Length187.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4608 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place53.0 cu.ft.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload1540.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • White
