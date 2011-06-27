  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Chevrolet Blazer Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Blazer
Overview
See Blazer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/403.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity107 cu.ft.
Length184.8 in.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1570.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Beige
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Gray Metallic
See Blazer Inventory

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Blazer Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles