Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Black Diamond Avalanche
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)472.5/661.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
All-Star Editionyes
Texas Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Seats Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
22" Chrome 8-Single Open Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Chrome 5-Single Spoke Notched Design Wheelsyes
22" Chrome 8-Single Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Chrome Grilleyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Assist Stepsyes
20" Chrome 6-Single Spoke Design Wheelsyes
22" Chrome 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
20" Chrome 6-Tapered Spoke Design Wheelsyes
20" Chrome 6-Spoke Chiseled Design Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight5803 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Maximum payload1397 lbs.
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Length221.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Fairway Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Black Diamond Avalanche Inventory

