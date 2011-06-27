  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Beretta
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Beretta
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet Beretta Z26 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Beretta
Overview
See Beretta Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Med Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Med Marblehead Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • White
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
See Beretta Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Beretta Z26 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles