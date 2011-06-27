  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Beretta
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Beretta
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet Beretta Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Beretta
Overview
See Beretta Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2756 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Med Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Med Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Torch Red
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
See Beretta Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Beretta Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles