Used 1995 Chevrolet Beretta Coupe Consumer Reviews
A Great general use Vehicle
A fairly "cool" looking vehicle with performance capabilities and good fuel economy! Handling is great and on the last road trip, was getting 420 miles a tank (16 gal) doing 80+ mph. Fairly Large trunk space and comfortable bucket seating. Excellent Braking System and restraint system for high speed driving and safety!
It's OK, not great
Now, I've had mine for about 4 months and compared to my first car and my second car the Beretta is a family car, yes, even the z26. All my other cars are faster off the line and down the track. The only good thing I can say about the Beretta is that it does get good mileage for a V6 and it does get me from point a to point b with out any problems. I would get this car for a young driver but not for the thrill seeker
nice first car
very reliable car, i love it for a first car
Great Car
I bought my Beretta slightly used. Have had it for 12 years now and have 213,000 miles on it. Yes it needs a new engine but It has given me little trouble and I wish too Chevy would make them again. It has good space inside for tall drivers. I'll be sad to see her go.
Great car
I've had my beretta for a little less than a year now. i have had all kinds of things go wrong with the car but i dont care, i still love it and since im a mechanic i plan to keep it until the rust takes out the floor and i gotta use it like a flintstones car. The engine is strong and the comfort is great for a compact car, the only thing that should be different about the car is the fact that the car isnt made anymore
