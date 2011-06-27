Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta Z26 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.8/421.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight2795 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright White
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
See Beretta Inventory

