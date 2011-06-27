  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta Coupe Consumer Reviews

Not happy

Joe, 02/26/2003
This car has been a pain since I bought it. One thing after another has gone wrong with it. The head gasket has had to be changed twice. The engine head had to be replaced. The transmission went out. etc, etc ,etc

Loved that car

Sweet, 06/26/2008
Bought this car with 166,000 km on it and drove it to around 277 km. Great mileage and power for days with the 3.1. This car took me everywhere and took a beating. Most reliable car I have ever had. Would start in -40 even after sitting for a month. Broke the signal off and very rare it would smoke from the hazard switch. Even with that much mileage it would put you back in your seat. Never burned any oil and no engine problems from brand new. Car sounded great. After you get used to the brake light always on.

loved this car

westp1, 09/05/2002
very few repairs. only down spot was the brakes. went though a lot of rotors, but drove a lot of stop & go traffic. engine runs as good as the day I bought it. fuel economy is nearly as good too.

dependable little beretta

saverill, 11/04/2002
Never had a problem other than the stubborn Check Engine light coming on often. It should last me another 30,000 miles, unlike similar Ford cars with the same miles.

Keep looking.

jkp1187, 07/11/2003
Bought this car when my trusty old 1988 Chevy Celebrity was put out to pasture. The Beretta was nothing but a headache. Poor design of steering column; the turn signal lever snapped in 1/2 after 6 months. Cost $200 to repair (!). Transmission went out -- twice. Head gasket started leaking. Alternator went out -- twice. Brakes were constantly going. Money and prayer kept it going to 167,000, when I got new Impala (which I have been very happy with). Almost didn't buy GM again b/c of this car, though....took a good deal on the Impala just to get me to look at it.

Research Similar Vehicles