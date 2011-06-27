Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta Coupe Consumer Reviews

Not happy Joe , 02/26/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been a pain since I bought it. One thing after another has gone wrong with it. The head gasket has had to be changed twice. The engine head had to be replaced. The transmission went out. etc, etc ,etc Report Abuse

Loved that car Sweet , 06/26/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 166,000 km on it and drove it to around 277 km. Great mileage and power for days with the 3.1. This car took me everywhere and took a beating. Most reliable car I have ever had. Would start in -40 even after sitting for a month. Broke the signal off and very rare it would smoke from the hazard switch. Even with that much mileage it would put you back in your seat. Never burned any oil and no engine problems from brand new. Car sounded great. After you get used to the brake light always on.

loved this car westp1 , 09/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful very few repairs. only down spot was the brakes. went though a lot of rotors, but drove a lot of stop & go traffic. engine runs as good as the day I bought it. fuel economy is nearly as good too.

dependable little beretta saverill , 11/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Never had a problem other than the stubborn Check Engine light coming on often. It should last me another 30,000 miles, unlike similar Ford cars with the same miles.