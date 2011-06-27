  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Beretta Coupe Consumer Reviews

Beretta coupe

thabigcahunaman, 07/20/2002
I bought a chevy beretta. I was somewhat pleased with the acceleration. I had to fix a few things as it had 127,000 miles on it when I bought it. But, it still seems to be going strong. The gas mileage is pretty good too. For the price I got, I couldn't have asked for more. Sporty and quick, this car will make most people happy to be driving a chevy.

Good1st Car

TabithaP, 08/06/2002
The car does handle well and has a great pickup engine considering it's only a 4 cylinder. I've had to put over $1,600 in repairs on it in one year. The window has come out of the track 3 times, it completely drops and needs to be taken completely apart in order to glue it. Now I have to replace the whole door. Not including getting the breaks done twice already. Other than that, it's fine.

1993 beretta

peace13, 01/12/2003
This is the most reliable car I've ever owned! It had always started up the first time, no matter how cold or hot. It handles great and is a very easy size to take anywhere. The only problem I ever had was with the air conditioning unit. They tried to fix it several times and it has just never run right.

Good Car

theshypoohbear, 01/16/2004
The car is great,fun,and it's a car with all the power you need.

my beretta

my93beretta, 01/31/2011
i have been driving a Beretta for over 3 years got it for $700. Have put a bit of money into the about $2000 but car was not care for properly. The car is a 93 base with a 3.1 v6, gets about 26mpg with 160bhp. car is reliable and strong and can keep its own against other similar cars have beaten a mustang in speed.

