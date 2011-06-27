Used 1993 Chevrolet Beretta Coupe Consumer Reviews

Beretta coupe thabigcahunaman , 07/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought a chevy beretta. I was somewhat pleased with the acceleration. I had to fix a few things as it had 127,000 miles on it when I bought it. But, it still seems to be going strong. The gas mileage is pretty good too. For the price I got, I couldn't have asked for more. Sporty and quick, this car will make most people happy to be driving a chevy. Report Abuse

Good1st Car TabithaP , 08/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car does handle well and has a great pickup engine considering it's only a 4 cylinder. I've had to put over $1,600 in repairs on it in one year. The window has come out of the track 3 times, it completely drops and needs to be taken completely apart in order to glue it. Now I have to replace the whole door. Not including getting the breaks done twice already. Other than that, it's fine.

1993 beretta peace13 , 01/12/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is the most reliable car I've ever owned! It had always started up the first time, no matter how cold or hot. It handles great and is a very easy size to take anywhere. The only problem I ever had was with the air conditioning unit. They tried to fix it several times and it has just never run right.

Good Car theshypoohbear , 01/16/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car is great,fun,and it's a car with all the power you need.