Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Beretta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.4/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight2795 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Torch Red
