Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta GT Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Beretta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/483.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight2749 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • White
