Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.6/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Length187.2 in.
Width68.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
