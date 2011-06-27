Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Beretta GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,272
|$1,660
|Clean
|$489
|$1,117
|$1,457
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$211
|$495
|$645
