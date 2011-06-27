  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Indy GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.2/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Length187.2 in.
Width68.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Maroon Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
