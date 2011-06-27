  1. Home
Used 2011 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 2LT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.0 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle33.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Packages
Driver Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Perforated Leatherette Seating Surfacesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Premium Power Glass Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
15" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track57.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity37.2 cu.ft.
Length154.3 in.
Curb weight2546 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume105.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.1 in.
Rear track55.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Summer Yellow
  • Bright Blue
  • Copper Canyon
  • Sport Red
  • Bimini Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Wintergreen
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, leatherette
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P185/55R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
